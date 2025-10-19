Moore should see a boost in targets in Sunday's Week 7 clash against the Cowboys due to the inactive status of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel), as well as the absence of Noah Brown (IR, groin/knee).

The Commanders' receiving corps has suffered some serious attrition in recent weeks, and Moore is one of the last men standing for the time being. The veteran flashed with a 3-46-1 receiving line on five targets in the Week 6 loss to the Bears, and he'll profile as one of Jayden Daniels' top targets alongside Luke McCaffrey and Jaylin Lane in Sunday's divisional showdown.