The Commanders selected Paul in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Paul becomes the second player drafted off the Tulsa offensive line this year, joining Tyler Smith. He made 38 starts at Tulsa and his 40-yard dash of 4.89 seconds at 323 pounds put him in the 97th percentile for speed at his position. Experienced, athletic and big-framed, Paul has a chance to outperform his draft slot in Washington.