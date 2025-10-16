Rodriguez (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Rodriguez hasn't logged any on-field work for five consecutive potential practices due to a lingering calf injury, but he still suited up this past Monday against the Bears and managed one offensive snap and three on special teams. With Jacory Croskey-Merritt leading the way and Jeremy McNichols filling in behind him, Rodriguez isn't a big part of the Commanders backfield at the moment, and it remains to be seen if he'll take on more work once he's back to full health.