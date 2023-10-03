Rodriguez (illness) was spotted practicing Tuesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
The rookie running back out of Kentucky missed the Commanders' Week 4 loss to Philadelphia with an illness, but it seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. Rodriguez recorded seven yards on three carries throughout his first three games, primarily playing on Washington's special teams unit.
