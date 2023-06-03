Commanders coaches have been surprisingly pleased with Robinson's receiving skills at OTAs, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.

Robinson comes in as a sixth-round pick after a college career at Kentucky in which he had more rushing touchdowns (33) than receptions (20). The 219-pounder is more of a threat to take the type of snaps/touches Brian Robinson got last year than those that went to Antonio Gibson, but at this early stage of the offseason it isn't clear if Rodriguez is a serious threat to have a role on offense at all early in the season. He's reportedly been working hard on special teams, which will be an especially important factor for making the Week 1 roster if the Commanders roll with only three running backs. Jaret Patterson and Jonathan Williams are the other RBs competing for roles behind Gibson/Ribson.