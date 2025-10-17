Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Clear for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (calf) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.
Rodriguez practiced for the first time since Week 5 prep as he tended to a calf injury the last two weeks. Friday's uncapped session likely indicates that he's close to 100 percent, but it's unclear if he'll be able to carve out much of a role behind starter Jacory Croskey-Merritt and complementary option Jeremy McNichols in the Commanders backfield this weekend. Rodriguez logged just one offensive snap during Monday's loss to the Bears, failing to see a touch for the first time in his four appearances this season.
