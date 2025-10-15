Rodriguez (calf) missed Wednesday's jog-through.

Rodriguez has been listed as a DNP on four straight injury reports due to a calf injury, but he logged one snap on offense and three on special teams during Monday's loss to the Bears. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (66 percent snap share) and Jeremy McNichols (32 percent) ultimately handled the rest of the backfield reps and likely will continue to do so moving forward, even when Rodriguez's health is back to normal.