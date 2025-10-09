Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: DNP due to calf Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (calf) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Rodriguez still has two chances to raise his practice participation level before Washington reveals its Week 6 injury report for Monday's game against the Bears. If Rodriguez doesn't play against Chicago, that could open up more opportunities for Jeremy McNichols to work in a change-of-pace role behind lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Held to seven yards Sunday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Leading rusher in loss•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Leads team with 11 carries•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Not playing vs. Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Starts preseason finale•