Rodriguez (calf) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Rodriguez still has two chances to raise his practice participation level before Washington reveals its Week 6 injury report for Monday's game against the Bears. If Rodriguez doesn't play against Chicago, that could open up more opportunities for Jeremy McNichols to work in a change-of-pace role behind lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

