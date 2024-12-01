Rodriguez rushed 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Titans.

Jeremy McNichols worked ahead of Rodriguez early on as the top alternative to Brian Robinson in the absence of Austin Ekeler (concussion), but Rodriguez excelled down the stretch as Washington ran up the score. Rodriguez began the Commanders' penultimate drive with a 25-yard run and capped it with a seven-yard touchdown run. He's unlikely to replicate this workload in more competitive games, but Rodriguez is making a case to leapfrog McNichols on the depth chart after Washington's Week 14 bye, while Ekeler will miss at least three more games while on IR.