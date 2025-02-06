Rodriguez finished the 2024 regular season with 35 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 12 yards.

The 2023 sixth-round pick spent much of the season on Washington's practice squad and was a healthy scratch for the final two playoff games, but he also had a few chances to handle a significant role when the team was missing either Brian Robinson or Austin Ekeler, both of whom are under contract through 2025. Rodriguez is set to be an exclusive rights free agent, which means he'll likely be back with the Commanders in a depth role at the league-minimum salary for a third-year player. There is some chance Rodriguez gets an opportunity to move up the depth chart, as he's averaged 4.9 yards on 86 career carries after a prolific college career at Kentucky.