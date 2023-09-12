Rodriguez took three carries for seven yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Arizona.

The rookie sixth-round pick got a carry on each of his three snaps, working as a distant No. 3 back in terms of playing time but finishing with only one fewer touch than Antonio Gibson, who lost a fumble and had 19 total yards. Starter Brian Robinson also didn't have a great day, averaging 3.1 YPC on his 19 carries, albeit with a receiving TD and the silver lining of 61 percent snap share. Rodriguez isn't likely to see much work Week 2 at Denver but should be kept in mind for the future in case Robinson and Gibson don't stay healthy or produce.