Rodriguez (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Eagles, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Rodriguez has registered 13 carries for 56 yards over the Commanders' last two games, but he will be a healthy inactive Thursday due to Brian Robinson returning from a hamstring injury. With Rodriguez sidelined, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will be the backup running backs Thursday behind Robinson.
