Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Held to seven yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez took five carries for seven yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (14-111-2) stole the show on offense in Sunday's victory, leaving nothing but scraps for the rest of Washington's backfield committee. Rodriguez still finished second in running back touches ahead of Jeremy McNichols (1-6-0), but neither backup made a fantasy impact behind Croskey-Merritt's huge performance. With his teammate breaking out in impressive fashion, Rodriguez should remain waiver-wire fodder in Week 6 against the Bears.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Leading rusher in loss•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Leads team with 11 carries•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Not playing vs. Green Bay•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Starts preseason finale•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Favorite for goal-line work?•