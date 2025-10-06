Rodriguez took five carries for seven yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Chargers.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (14-111-2) stole the show on offense in Sunday's victory, leaving nothing but scraps for the rest of Washington's backfield committee. Rodriguez still finished second in running back touches ahead of Jeremy McNichols (1-6-0), but neither backup made a fantasy impact behind Croskey-Merritt's huge performance. With his teammate breaking out in impressive fashion, Rodriguez should remain waiver-wire fodder in Week 6 against the Bears.