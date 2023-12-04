Rodriguez took seven carries for 29 yards in a 45-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Rodriguez played a career-high 22 percent of Washington's snaps on offense, getting some extra work due to Brian Robinson missing the second half with a hamstring injury. It still didn't amount to much until garbage time -- he got four of his carries on Washington's final four snaps -- but there will be an opportunity for role expansion ahead if Robinson isn't ready after a Week 14 bye. The Commanders have a road game against the Rams in Week 15, and they might give Rodriguez more of a look down the stretch even if Robinson ends up being fine to play post-bye.