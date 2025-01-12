Rodriguez (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Buccaneers.
Rodriguez will be on the sidelines for the first round of the playoffs versus Tampa Bay. Washington will lean on Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols at running back in the wild-card round.
