Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Injures shoulder Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez hurt his shoulder during Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Rodriguez jogged to the locker room in the second half and eventually was termed questionable to return. If he stays off the field, he'll end Week 10 action with six carries for 16 yards and one touchdown and no targets. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols are the healthy and available running backs on the Commanders' active roster.
