Rodriguez carried the ball seven times for 59 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

Most of his damage came on a 48-yard carry on the final play of the first quarter, but it was enough to lead the Commanders' backfield in rushing yards. Rodriguez watched rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt led all Washington backs in touches with nine, while Deebo Samuel also got three carries and Jeremy McNichols handled three touches, as the entire committee produced 6.7 yards per carry -- a situation that leaves none of those RBs as reliable fantasy plays without a consistent path to more volume. Rodriguez may need a TD to make a splash in Week 5 against the Chargers.