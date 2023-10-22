Rodriguez carried the ball seven times for 31 yards in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Giants.

The Commanders' offense was stagnant for most of the day, so the rookie running back got a chance to add some kind of spark in the second half. Rodriguez wound up leading the team in rushing, but his longest gain went for only nine yards. Despite his modest success, his spot on the depth chart behind Robinson and Antonio Gibson doesn't appear likely to change in Week 8 against a tough Eagles run defense.