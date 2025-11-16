Rodriguez carried the ball 15 times for 79 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

The third-year RB took the lead in the Washington backfield, getting 16 touches to Jacory Croskey-Merritt's 10 and out-gaining the rookie 85 scrimmage yards to 33. The workload and yardage total were also season highs for Rodriguez, and he's making a solid case to break out of the Commanders' committee and take over the clear No. 1 job on the other side of the team's Week 12 bye. Rodriguez has already set new career highs with 60 carries for 279 rushing yards and three TDs through nine games.