Rodriguez recorded 12 rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Rodriguez's final line was aided by garbage time, as he found the end zone and picked up 38 yards in the final eight minutes of game time. However, his role in the Washington offense is still noteworthy, as he was out-touched only 13-12 by Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a split that was only mildly skewed by opportunity late in the game. While Rodriguez isn't likely to take over lead-back duties in Week 10 against the Lions, it appears he may be in line for an increased role.