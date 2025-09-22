Rodriguez took 11 carries for 39 yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

A healthy scratch the previous two weeks, Rodriguez jumped right into the starting lineup in Washington's first game since Austin Ekeler suffered an Achilles' tear. Rodriguez played every snap on the first two drives, taking five carries for 29 yards in the process, before giving way to Jacory Croskey-Merritt for the third and fourth series. Jeremy McNichols then subbed in and broke off a 60-yard touchdown, and it wasn't until the fourth quarter that Rodriguez got carries again. When all was said and done, Rodriguez played 39 percent of Washington's snaps on offense, tied with Croskey-Merritt and ahead of McNichols (26 percent). Rodriguez also had the most carries, though not quite a majority, and he finished without a target. The Commanders likely will deploy a three-man backfield again when they travel to Atlanta in Week 4.