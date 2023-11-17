Rodriguez likely will move into the No. 2 running back role this Sunday against the Giants with teammate Antonio Gibson (toe) listed as doubtful, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Rodriguez is more of a bruiser and Gibson more of a speed guy / pass catcher, so the adjustment here might involve the former taking some of Brian Robinson's usual snaps while Robinson handles a lot of the passing-down work that usually goes to Gibson. However it shakes out, Robinson remains the best fantasy play by a wide margin, as Rodriguez hasn't gotten any work on offense since taking seven carries for 31 yards in the first matchup with the Giants (Week 7).