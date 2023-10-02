Rodriguez (illness) was a limited participant in practice Monday.
Rodriguez is still battling an illness that kept him out Sunday's loss to the Eagles and will look to be ready for the Commanders' game against the Panthers on Thursday. If the rookie sixth-rounder is good to go, he still likely won't see a lot of playing time behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Ruled out for Week 4•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Takes step backward•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Limited by illness Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Gets three carries in debut•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Gets spot on roster•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Makes case for roster spot•