Rodriguez rushed twice for four yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

Rodriguez was elevated from the Commanders' practice squad for the contest with Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined, however, the second-year running back played just five of Washington's 64 offensive snaps Sunday. Meanwhile, teammate Austin Ekeler handled the majority of the workload out of the backfield with 14 touches as the starter against Pittsburgh. Jeremy McNichols chipped in as well with four rushes of his own. Rodriguez is buried on the Washington depth chart and should remain far of the fantasy radar in Week 11 when the Commanders visit the Eagles.