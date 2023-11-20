Rodriguez had six carries for 43 yards and one catch for five yards but lost a fumble on his seventh and final touch of the day.

A lost fumble at the end of the third quarter spoiled what previously had been the best day of Rodriguez's young career. Taking on an expanded role with Antonio Gibson (toe) inactive for the first time this season, the rookie recorded his first NFL reception and had a personal best of 43 rushing yards. Rodriguez did play three of 25 snaps in the final quarter -- rather than being outright benched -- with Robinson taking 21 and Derrick Gore only one. It's thus possible Rodriguez remains in the No. 2 role Thursday against Dallas, but only if Gibson misses another game.