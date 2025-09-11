Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Not playing vs. Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Rodriguez will be a healthy scratch for a second straight week while the Commanders roll with a three-man backfield of Austin Ekeler, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. Rodriguez's next opportunity to play is Week 3 against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 21, though he likely won't play unless that contest unless Ekeler, Croskey-Merritt or McNichols were to miss time.
