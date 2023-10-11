Rodriguez (illness) was not listed on Washington's injury report Wednesday.
Rodriguez missed Washington's past two games with an illness, but it now looks like he should be good to go for Week 6. Through three games this season, he's seen just three carries for seven yards.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Won't play Thursday night•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Questionable for Week 5 game•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Still limited at practice•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Back at practice•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Limited in practice•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Ruled out for Week 4•