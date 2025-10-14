Rodriguez didn't touch the ball on one offensive snap in Monday night's loss to the Bears.

Rodriguez had played between 15 and 22 offensive snaps in each of the previous three games since Austin Ekeler's season-ending torn Achilles suffered in Week 2. Against Chicago, however, the Commanders simplified their backfield with Jacory Croskey-Merritt handling early-down duties and Jeremy McNichols as the clear pass-catching back. Rodriguez carries extremely minimal fantasy value at the moment.