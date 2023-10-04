Rodriguez (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bears.

The Commanders listed Rodriguez as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, prompting the team to give him a designation for the Week 5 contest. The rookie running back's status will be established when the Commanders release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Even if he's active for the contest, Rodriguez isn't a good bet to see any touches on offense behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.