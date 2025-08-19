Rodriguez started Monday's preseason loss to the Bengals and took six carries for 62 yards before exiting the game.

He got all of his carries on the first and third drives, with the highlight being a 40-yard gain on Washington's second snap of the game to set up a Jayden Daniels rushing TD on quarterback's lone drive of the game. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who started over Rodriguez the week before, came in for the second drive and scored a 27-yard TD on his second carry. Croskey-Merritt played until the end of the third quarter, while Rodriguez took his final carry early in the second. The two may be competing for a significant Week 1 role, with multiple recent reports suggesting Brian Robinson is being shopped. The Commanders held both Robinson and Austin Ekeler out Monday, leaving Rodriguez, Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols as the top three RBs.