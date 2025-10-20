Rodriguez rushed three times for 12 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Cowboys.

The 25-year-old from Kentucky played a depth role in the Commanders' backfield again in the Week 7 loss, playing behind rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt (13 carries for 33 yards) and Jeremy McNichols (two carries for 22 yards). However, Rodriguez was the only running back to find the endzone, receiving a goal-line carry in the third quarter. He's now rushed 26 times for 117 yards and one touchdown through five appearances this season. Expect Rodriguez to play a reserve role in Washington's backfield again in Week 8, when the team travels to Kansas City.