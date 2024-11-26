The Commanders signed Rodriguez off their practice squad Tuesday.
Rodriguez was cut by Washington last week but quickly re-signed with the practice squad. The Commanders are once again dealing with injuries in the backfield, as Brian Robinson is tending to an ankle issue, and Austin Ekeler is in the concussion protocol. If neither can play Sunday against the Titans, Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols would handle running back duties.
More News
-
Chris Rodriguez: Waived by Washington•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Healthy scratch for Thursday night•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Limited role against Steelers•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Signed to active roster•
-
Chris Rodriguez: Goes back to practice squad•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Paces Commanders in rushing yards•