The Commanders signed Rodriguez from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Rodriguez had been elevated from the practice squad three times prior to Saturday, including in Week 9 against the Giants, when he logged his first offensive snaps of the campaign and led Washington with 52 rushing yards on 11 carries. His opportunity in that game came as a result of Brian Robinson sitting out due to a hamstring injury, and Rodriguez could get a chance to play a significant role again this Sunday versus Pittsburgh with Robinson set to be sidelined again. To make room on the roster for Rodriguez, the Commanders placed tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) on injured reserve.