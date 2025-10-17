Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Spotted at practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (calf) is participating in practice Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez had been a non-participant in Washington's previous five practices, so this is a step in the right direction, though it remains to be seen if he'll be listed as a full participant or limited participant Friday. He was active for Monday's loss to the Bears but logged only one snap, opening up more opportunities for Jeremy McNichols alongside Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
