Rodriguez (illness) was a limited participant at practice Tuesday.
His presence at practice at all is a good sign for Rodriguez after he was too sick to play in Week 4 at Philadelphia, but his status for Thursday's game versus Chicago still looks to be up in the air. He'll probably need to practice in full Wednesday to avoid carrying an injury designation into gameday.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Back at practice•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Limited in practice•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Ruled out for Week 4•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Takes step backward•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Limited by illness Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Gets three carries in debut•