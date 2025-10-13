Rodriguez (calf) is active for Monday's game against the Bears.

Despite not practicing in any capacity due to a calf injury in advance of this contest, Rodriguez will be available to the Commanders offense, but in what role remains to be seen. Washington didn't elevate a running back from the practice squad Monday, instead opting to bring up two wide receivers to support a banged-up group, so Rodriguez seemingly has a good chance to mix into the backfield behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt along with Jeremy McNichols. In three prior outings with that trio available, Rodriguez racked up 23 carries for 105 yards and no touchdowns.