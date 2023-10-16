Rodriguez took four carries for 23 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
After missing the previous two games with an illness, Rodriguez returned and made his largest contribution of the year. Brian Robinson doesn't look to be in imminent danger of losing the starting job, but Rodriguez is at least worth tracking in deeper leagues given that neither Robinson nor Antonio Gibson has done much on the ground this year. The Commanders face the Giants in Week 7.
