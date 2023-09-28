Rodriguez (illness) did not practice Thursday.
Rodriguez logged a limited practice Wednesday while dealing with an illness, but was unable to do so again. This seems to be a move in the wrong direction for the Kentucky product ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Eagles. However, the 23-year-old still has a couple more days to recover and upgrade his health before then and is still considered questionable for the divisional matchup.
More News
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Limited by illness Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Gets three carries in debut•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Gets spot on roster•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Makes case for roster spot•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Catching passes at OTAs•
-
Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Adding power to D.C. backfield•