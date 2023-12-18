Rodriguez rushed the ball 10 times for 35 yards in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.

With Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined, Rodriguez paced the Washington backfield in carries. He wasn't particularly efficient with the opportunity, as his longest gain went for just 11 yards and he was held under four yards on six of his 10 attempts. If Robinson remains sidelined for a Week 16 matchup against the Jets, it appears that Rodriguez will be the team's primary back on early downs, while Antonio Gibson will see most of the pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield.