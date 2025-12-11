Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (groin) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Rodriguez didn't practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited participation marks a step in the right direction. He has received a plurality of touches in Washington's backfield in recent weeks, working slightly ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. If Rodriguez maintains that role Sunday, he could find success against a vulnerable Giants run defense, but he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid an injury designation.
