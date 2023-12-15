Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that Rodriguez will get more opportunities out of the backfield with Brian Robinson (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Robinson left Week 13's game against the Dolphins early with the injury, and Rodriguez handled seven carries following his departure. Antonio Gibson still paced the team with 10 rushing attempts, and four of Rodriguez's seven carries came on Washington's final four snaps of a blowout loss. While Rodriguez figures to take at some of the work that normally goes to Robinson, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly what the split between Gibson and the rookie will look like.