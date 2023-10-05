The Commanders downgraded Rodriguez from questionable to out ahead of Thursday's game against the Bears.

Washington listed Rodriguez as a limited practice participant throughout the week while he battled the illness, and the rookie out of Kentucky ultimately didn't make enough progress as the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff approached for the team to feel comfortable activating him for Thursday. The Commanders elevated Derrick Gore from the practice squad and could make him active for Thursday's contest as a third option out of the backfield behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.