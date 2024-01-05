Holmes (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Holmes had already been ruled out for Washington's season finale due to a concussion, but he's since been moved over to IR. The second-year cornerback out of Oklahoma State was a standout special-teamer for the Commanders this season, recording eight total tackles and playing 317 snaps in 13 games.
