Ferrell finished the 2024 regular season with 26 tackles (11 solo), including 3.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble over 14 contests.

Following four seasons with the Raiders and one with San Francisco, Ferrell joined Washington on a one-year contract last March. The 2019 first-round draft selection had his highest defensive snaps shared in the first two weeks of the campaign, but he missed Weeks 3-5 with a knee injury. Upon Ferrell's return, he gradually downgraded to a lesser role, and he didn't log more than 32 percent of the Commanders' defensive snaps in any game after Week 12. Ferrell did see slightly more work in the playoffs, but given his modest production overall, it wouldn't be surprising if Washington chooses not to explore re-signing the soon-to-be free agent.