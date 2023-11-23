The Commanders activated Barton (ankle) off injured reserve Wednesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.
Barton was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle during the team's Week 7 loss to the Giants but will now make his return to the field. The 27-year-old has been a full participant in practice all week and will not carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's game versus Dallas.
