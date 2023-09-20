Barton recorded 10 tackles (four solo) while also recovering a fumble in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Broncos.
Barton led the team in takedowns while also recovering a fumble for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2019. The linebacker has compiled 15 tackles over his first two contests with Washington after signing with the team in the offseason.
More News
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Returns to field•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Battling hip flexor issue•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Inks one-year deal with Commanders•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Piles up 136 stops•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Mediocre outing in win•
-
Seahawks' Cody Barton: Logs another solid effort•