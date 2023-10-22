Barton was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury.

Barton will not return after sustaining this ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 26-year-old logged just one tackle before exiting Sunday, though he accumulated 60 tackles over the first six weeks of the season. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday, Oct. 29 against Philadelphia. With Barton sidelined, David Mayo has stepped in at middle linebacker for Washington.