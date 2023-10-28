The Commanders placed Barton (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barton sustained the ankle injury in the Commanders' 14-7 loss to the Giants in Week 7. He has been a crucial piece to their defensive scheme and had registered 60 tackles in the first six weeks of the season. With Barton set to miss at least the next four games, David Mayo will be a candidate for an increased workload in the former's absence. Barton will be eligible to return against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.