Barton logged 14 tackles (five solo) during Washington's 24-16 win versus the Falcons on Sunday.
Barton led the team in tackles while recording a new season high as he helped the Commanders shutdown the Falcons offense. The 26-year-old currently leads the team in tackles with 59 (32 solo) and will look to add to those totals against the Giants next week.
More News
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Racks up eight tackles Week 5•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Tallies nine tackles Sunday•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Team tackle leader again•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Double-digit tackles in win•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Returns to field•
-
Commanders' Cody Barton: Battling hip flexor issue•