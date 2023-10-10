Barton totaled eight tackles (five solo) against Chicago in Thursday's Week 5 loss.
Barton led the Bears in stops in the contest, and he's now totaled at least eight tackles in each of his past five games. The linebacker set a career high with 136 stops across 17 contests with Seattle last season and could challenge that mark in his first campaign with Washington -- he's already logged 45 tackles through five games this year.
